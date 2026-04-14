New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): In a major push to protect the capital from the Yamuna's recurring floods, the Delhi government has approved the construction of a flood protection wall along a vulnerable stretch of the Ring Road.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that a 4.72-kilometre-long wall will be built from Majnu Ka Tila to the Old Railway Bridge (ORB), with a target to complete the project before the next monsoon season.

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The Chief Minister said the decision, formally cleared as part of the budget, is rooted in the city's repeated experience with severe flooding. She underlined that the government is now moving decisively towards a permanent solution, rather than relying on temporary or stopgap measures.

Once in place, the wall will act as a robust barrier, preventing the Yamuna waters from spilling into residential areas. It is expected to provide a strong layer of protection to vulnerable localities such as Civil Lines, Kashmere Gate, Yamuna Bazaar and Majnu Ka Tila areas that have historically faced the worst impact whenever water levels rise. For decades, floodwaters have entered the city through low-lying pockets around Majnu Ka Tila, often submerging stretches of the Ring Road and bringing normal life in Delhi to a standstill. From the devastating floods of 1978 to more recent episodes in 2023 and 2025, this stretch has remained particularly exposed, CMO said in a release.

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Gupta noted that the existing embankments are no longer adequate to deal with future challenges, making it imperative to adopt a durable, long-term solution. Official data shows that the Yamuna touched a record level of 208.66 metres in 2023, surpassing the previous high of 1978. In 2025 as well, the river crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres, rising to 207.48 metres. Warning that such extreme situations could recur, the Chief Minister said the proposed wall offers a strong and lasting safeguard.

Gupta also pointed out that no concrete decision was taken by the previous government, leaving these areas repeatedly vulnerable to flooding.

Explaining the broader impact, she said the wall will serve as a protective shield between the river and the city, preventing overflow onto roads. It will also help check riverbank erosion, thereby safeguarding nearby roads and building foundations. In addition, the structure is expected to curb illegal dumping of waste along the riverbanks, helping preserve the floodplain and protect the Yamuna's ecosystem.

Reaffirming her government's intent, Gupta said the project will be executed on a war footing, with a target to complete the entire stretch before the 2027 monsoon season. She stressed that the initiative goes beyond flood control, aiming to strengthen urban infrastructure, support environmental protection, and improve the quality of life for residents. Once completed, the wall is expected to provide Delhi with long-term relief from the annual threat of Yamuna floods. (ANI)

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