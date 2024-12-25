New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police in an unwavering commitment towards public safety and rule of law successfully apprehended 114 criminals, as per a press release by the crime branch.

This feat, achieved through a series of meticulously planned nationwide operations, showcased the department's steadfast dedication to ensuring accountability and fostering a safer society.

The Crime Branch adopted a multifaceted approach, combining advanced technological tools and traditional intelligence methods, a statement from the release stated

With the use of technical surveillance, CDR/IPDR analysis, and informant networks, various dedicated teams traced and captured offenders who had evaded arrest for years.

Special emphasis was placed on fugitives who were evading long arms of law.

The operation's success reflects Delhi Police's resolve to hold even the most elusive criminals accountable.

Among those apprehended, six individuals had been absconding for over 10 years, three individuals were evading capture for 8-10 years, five individuals were on the run for 5 to 8 years.

Furthermore, 26 individuals were absconding for three to five years, 14 individuals were on the run for one to three years.

Besides, 60 individuals were apprehended within a year of their absconding.

The operations were not confined to Delhi but extended across India, highlighting the Crime Branch's tenacity and capability to operate on pan India level.

Each arrest was the result of meticulous groundwork, including analysis of technical data, deployment of informants, and field operations in diverse locations.

The Crime Branch's relentless efforts reflected its firm belief that no individual is beyond the reach of the law.

By apprehending fugitives, the department has neutralized numerous potential threats and reaffirmed its commitment to the principles of justice and safety for all citizens.

The Delhi Police has urged citizens to remain vigilant and assist law enforcement by promptly reporting any suspicious activity. (ANI)

