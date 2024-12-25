Mumbai, December 25: In a tragic incident, a four-year-old girl was killed by a leopard in Pimpalsuti village in Pune's Shirur tehsil on Tuesday, December 24. The girl was playing outside her house when the leopard attacked, dragging her into a nearby sugarcane field. Despite her mother's cries for help, the leopard fatally injured the child.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the girl was identified as Raksha Nikam. Forest department officials launched a search operation and found Raksha's dismembered body after two hours. The incident has heightened concerns as the Pune district has witnessed a rise in leopard attacks, with at least 10 fatalities reported this year. Leopard Attack Caught on Camera in Pune: Big Cat Attacks Pet Dog, Carries It Away in Junnar; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Mita Rajhans, Assistant Conservator of Forest, Junnar division, said, "We are following standard procedures and efforts are on to capture the leopard involved in the attack."

In another incident, a farmer died in a leopard attack at the Kadethan village in Daund taluka of Pune district on December 7. The deceased was identified as Latabai Baban Dhawade (50), a resident of Kadethan. Leopard Enters Mahavitaran Office in Pune’s Rajgurunagar, Leaves Employees in Panic (Watch Video).

According to forest officials, Latabai was working in a sugarcane farm in Kadepathan when a leopard attacked and dragged her, causing her death around 2 pm on Saturday. Her husband and two children survive Latabai. Her death has created concern among residents of the region

