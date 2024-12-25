India national cricket team ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah has achieved a significant milestone in his cricket career. The right-arm speedster has achieved the joint-highest Test bowling rating points ever attained by a Test bowler for the India cricket team. This comes after the International Cricket Council (ICC) updated the latest bowling rankings. The veteran pacer has been in stunning form in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against the Australia national cricket team and has now achieved his best Test bowling ratings. The senior fast bowler has equalled the record of retired legendary all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin. Virat Kohli Clicks Pictures With Restaurant Members As India Batter Enjoys Quality Time Ahead of IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 (Watch Video).

After picking up nine wickets in the third Test in Brisbane against the Australia national cricket team, Jasprit Bumrah got a boost of 14 points in the latest ICC Test bowling rankings. With 904 rating points, Bumrah has joined Ravi Ashwin, who bagged 904 rating points in December 2016. The Indian speedster is right on the money with the red ball in international cricket in the 2024-25 season. Bumrah is ahead of South Africa's Kagiso Rabada and Australia's Josh Hazlewood in the latest ICC Test bowling rankings. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja Aim for Crucial Milestone During IND vs AUS 4th Boxing Day Test in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25.

Jasprit Bumrah's Equals Massive Record

India's pace spearhead equals a massive feat after his incredible performance in the third #AUSvIND Test 👏 More on the latest ICC Men's Rankings ⬇https://t.co/akPvStkguX — ICC (@ICC) December 25, 2024

The 31-year-old Jasprit Bumrah has bagged 21 wickets in three Test matches against the Australia national cricket team in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The veteran pacer has an astounding average of 10.90, including two five-wicket hauls. The five-match Test series between India and Australia is level at 1-1. The fourth Test match between the cricketing powerhouses will be hosted at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, starting on December 26. The India vs Australia 4th Test 2024 will be a Boxing Day Test.

