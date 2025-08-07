New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Delhi police on Friday filed an action taken report (ATR) in Karkardooma Court in a complaint of alleged rape and murder. Police in their report denied the allegations of rape and murder as levelled by the minor's father.

A biological father of a minor girl has approached the court seeking registration of FIR for rape, murder, sexual harrasment and other offences allegedly committed against his minor daughter years after conversion to Islam.

Also Read | Donald Trump's Tariff Threat: CM Devendra Fadnavis Reviews Impact of US Tariff Hikes in Maharashtra.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Ayushi Saxena took the report on record and listed the matter for arguements on August 28.

On August 4, the court had called for a status report from the SHO of Jagat Puri Police Station.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi 'Voter Chori' Allegation: Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer S Chocklingam Asks Congress Leader to Provide Details of Irregularities in Voter List Under Oath.

Advocate Amita Sachdeva, counsel for the complainant, told ANI that the police have denied the allegations. Police have said that the minor committed suicide, and a statement of witnesses was recorded. In this matter, no cognizable offence is made out.

Counsel said that she will argue the matter as the statement has been recorded without registration of an FIR.

The complainant has stated that his wife had deserted him 8 years ago, alongwith her two minor children, including the minor son and the deceased daughter. It is stated that she started living with a Muslim man and converted to Islam alongwith her two minor children.

The complainant has alleged that his minor daughter had been subjected to sexual harrasment, physical assault, rape and murder by the man with whom her mother has been living.

On the last date, it was submitted by counsel that the complainant came to know from one of his relatives about the alleged murder of his daughter.

He visited the mortuary where the body was kept. He noticed the injuries on the body of his daughter, the plea alleged.

It is further alleged that when he approached the accused, requesting him to hand over the body of his daughter so that he may perform the last rites as per Hindu rites. He was threatened with dire consequences and murder.

Thereafter, the body was buried by the accused and his relatives, the complainant alleged. It is stated that he approached the SHO on July 31. He also sent an email to SHO and DCP, but no action was taken.

Now, he has prayed the court to direct the SHO to register an FIR and to find out where the body of his daughter has been buried. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)