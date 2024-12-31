New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): Delhi Police has detained 12 Bangladesh nationals who were living in different areas of south Delhi without any identification, an official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South East Ravi Kumar Singh said that these people were caught from areas including Nizamuddin, Kalindi Kunj, Shaheen Bagh, and Sarita Vihar. They have been sent to detention camp, he added.

Also Read | ISRO SpaDeX Mission: Home Minister Amit Shah Congratulates Indian Space Research Organisation on Successful Launch of Space Docking Experiment Mission.

"So far, we have caught 12 Bangladeshis, from different areas like Nizamuddin, Kalindi Kunj, Shaheen Bagh, and Sarita Vihar. We have detained them and they have been sent to the detention camp. All the Bangladeshis that we have met were without identities and some people had been living for a long time. We are investigating further. We have a Bangladeshi cell, a specialised unit, which works on this. We have verified close to 1,200 people and will do so in the future as well as information will come," Singh told ANI.

Meanwhile, in another case, Delhi Police arrested six people while taking action against complaints over fake identification cards, an official said. The Electoral registration officer had submitted two complaints against eight people in connection with this matter.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Indian Share Market Opens Lower, Prepares To Move Into New Year With Caution.

DCP (South East) Singh said that upon receiving complaints they filed two FIRs against those involved. The cyber cafe owner along with five others including two middlemen were arrested.

"We received two complaints from the Electoral registration officer, Okhla which was against a total of eight people. Two FIRs have been lodged. After investigation, we have arrested six people. Of six, two people are middlemen and three others have also been arrested. The cyber cafe owner has been arrested who was involved in making fake voter ID cards. The three (accused) had submitted electricity bills (in a fraudulent way). The cyber cafe owner helped them apply for voter ID on someone else's bill," Singh told ANI.

Further investigation into the matter is underway and the police were taking action against in such cases, he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)