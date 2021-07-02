New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Five farmers, who were protesting and raising slogans near Parliament on Thursday, were detained and taken to Parliament Street Police Station, said Delhi police on Friday.

They were released after questioning, Police further said.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Earlier on the completion of seven months of the ongoing protest, farmers on June 26 took out another 'tractor rally' and submitted a memorandum to Governors in all states.

Farmers camping at Delhi's Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders observed the day as "Save Agriculture, Save Democracy Day" to mark the completion of seven months of their agitation. (ANI)

