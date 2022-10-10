New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): The Delhi Police filed a case against the organizers of an event on Monday for holding a Virat Hindu Sabha at the Ramlila Maidan, GTB Nagar the previous day without getting permission from the authorities.

The organizers on Sunday held a Virat Hindu Sabha under Vishwa Hindu Parishad's banner in the Ramlila Maidan of GTB Nagar in the wake of the killing of a 25-year-old man in the Sunder Nagri area of Delhi.

"The organizers of the Virat Hindu Sabha event were not given a green signal to organize such an event in the Ramlila Maidan", the officials confirmed.

The 25-year-old identified as Manish was allegedly murdered by stabbing on Saturday evening in the Sunder Nagri area. This incident was captured on CCTV. A case for murder and other relevant sections were lodged at Nand Nagri police station. The accused were arrested and produced before the court on Sunday.

Later, the police arrested the accused and produced them before the court on October 2.A Delhi court granted Delhi police one-day custody of the six accused by for interrogation in connection with the alleged murder of a youth Manish in the Sunder Nagri area of North East Delhi. Duty Magistrate Ajeet Narayan of Karkardooma Court sent Bilal, Faizan, Alam, Sajid, Mohsin, and Shakir to one-day police custody in a case of the alleged murder of Manish.The investigation officer submitted that Sajid is the brother of the accused Mohsin. He met Mohsin in jail. Thereafter, he prepared Faizan, Bilal, and Alam and provided them weapons to commit crime. The trio allegedly committed the crime of killing Manish. Delhi Police interrogation is underway and further information is awaited. The Delhi Police has also registered a case against the the organizers of the event under section 188 IPC for organizing a Virat Hindu Sabha without permission. (ANI)

