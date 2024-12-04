New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) The Delhi Police recently held a coordination meeting with their counterparts from the NCR region to discuss and implement measures aimed at addressing the pollution situation in the national capital, officials said on Wednesday.

The meeting, held on Saturday, brought together senior officers from across the NCR to align efforts and strategies, an officer stated.

Also Read | Vinesh Phogat, Pooja Sharma, Aruna Roy: All About 3 Indians Who Featured in BBC's 100 Inspiring Women List 2024.

Senior officers from Sonipat, Jhajjar, Faridabad, and Gurgaon in Haryana, as well as Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, attended the meeting. Special Commissioners of Police (Traffic) Ajay Chaudhary and K. Jagadesan were also present.

"We have deployed several task forces at the borders of the national capital. Traffic from bordering areas is being diverted approximately half a kilometre away from the border," the officer said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Horror: Pregnant Woman Locked for 7 Days and Tied by In-Laws After Refusing Forced Religious Conversion.

According to Delhi Police data, a total of 2,27,962 vehicles were challaned for not having a pollution certificate between October 15 and December 2. During the same period, 7,085 overage vehicles were impounded.

Police also prosecuted 741 vehicles for carrying uncovered construction and demolition waste. A total of 21,471 non-destined trucks were diverted through the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways, the data said.

In addition, 552 traffic congestion points have been cleared, it said.

A total of 17,551 light motor vehicles (BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel) were challaned and more than 7,700 interstate buses were checked at Delhi's borders, with 6,631 buses allowed to enter the city, the data revealed.

The data also showed that 51,283 vehicles were challaned for obstructive or improper parking between October 15 and December 2, and over 99,000 notices were issued for the same.

Additionally, 352 vehicles were challaned for not plying in designated or proper lanes. The fine for this offense is Rs 1,000 for private vehicles and Rs 10,000 for commercial vehicles, according to the data.

Driving against the flow of traffic led to 7,644 challans.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)