New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has emphasised the need for updated, modern, and advanced training technique in national capital's law enforcement force, as they incorporated the Israeli martial art Krav Maga into its training program with the assistance of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

As a result, a customized training program was designed, focusing on advanced techniques such as Krav Maga, a highly effective Israeli self-defense system. This training aimed to equip officials with practical skills to handle real-life situations.

Approximately 50 Delhi Police personnel, including 19 women, are training under this program at the ITBP Training Center in Panchkula.

These officers will be trained by ITBP instructors who have undergone specialised training with the Israeli police.

The training includes commando exercises, firearms training, and advanced self-defense techniques based on Krav Maga.

This hand-to-hand combat system, developed by the Israeli Defense Forces, incorporates elements of boxing, judo, karate, and wrestling to disable attackers quickly in real-world situations.

Upon completing the course, the trained officers will return to Delhi to serve as instructors for recruits, expanding the force of Krav Maga-trained personnel.

This training program, spanning 84 days, requires personnel to undergo mental and physical health screening and interviews. Participants were carefully selected to ensure they were fully ready to comprehend the training and apply it effectively to their self-defense and situations requiring women's safety.

The Krav Maga program is expected to significantly boost the overall combat readiness and effectiveness of Delhi's police force. (ANI)

