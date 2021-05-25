New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) The Delhi Police has invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi, officials said on Tuesday.

After escaping from the custody of Haryana Police in February 2020, Jathedi was working to expand his network in the national capital and adjoining states, police said, adding that the gangster is suspected to have left the country.

According to police, Jathedi is a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang members are involved in several heinous cases in different states.

The special cell of Delhi Police has arrested Bishnoi and Sampat Nehra who are lodged in different jails, officials said.

Jathedi's relative Sonu got injured in the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl incident in which two-time Olympian Sushil Kumar has been arrested.

MCOCA was first enacted in Maharashtra in 1999 to crackdown on organised crime syndicates and the underworld. Its success there led to the act being extended to Delhi in 2002.

