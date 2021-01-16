New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Saturday issued a traffic advisory asking commuters to avoid roads on which the Nagar Kirtan procession, taken out as part of the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, will proceed, officials said.

According to the advisory, the procession of Nagar Kirtan organised by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee will start around 9.30 am on Sunday from Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib and is likely to terminate late in the evening at Gurudwara Guru Singh Sabha in Hari Nagar.

The procession will start from Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib and proceed through Talkatora Road, Shankar Road, Rajender Nagar, Patel Nagar, Ranjeet Nagar, Shadipur Depot, Moti Nagar, Najafgarh Road, Kirti Nagar, Ramesh Nagar, Raja Garden, Rajouri Garden, Subhash Nagar Mor, Tilak Nagar and Jail Road, it stated.

The parts of central and west Delhi are likely to be affected, it said adding that the Ring Road at Raja Garden is also likely to be affected.

The motorists are advised to avoid the routes, the advisory said.

The diversions will be in force for buses, heavy goods vehicles and light goods vehicles during the movement of the procession from the round about at Shankar Road-Upper Ridge Road, round about at Springdales School (Pusa Road), DDU Marg-Press Road, KG Marg-Ferozshah Road, 'C'-Hexagon-KG Marg, 'C'-Hexagon-Ashoka Road, Akbar Road-'C'-Hexagon, Janpath-Maulana Azad Road, round about at Gole Methi, 11 Murti, Simon Bolivar-Panchsheel, it stated.

Depending on the traffic situation, buses will not be allowed to enter towards Connaught Place beyond 11 Murti round about, Talkatora Stadium, Park Street, Mandir Marg, Peshwa Road, DBG Road, Bhav Bhuti Marg, DDU-Vivekanand Marg, Mandi House, ‘C'–Hexagon, Maulana Azad Road, Sunhari Masjid, round about Krishna Menon Marg–Dalhousie Road during the movement of the procession, it said.

The commuters going to New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway station and ISBT should leave in advance, it said and asked commuters to avail public transport to help decongest the roads.

Park vehicles only at designated parking lots and avoid roadside parking as it causes hindrance to normal flow of traffic, iti said.

In case any unusual or unidentified object or person is seen moving in suspicious circumstances, it must be informed to police control room, the advisory said.

The commuters are advised to use public transport especially Delhi Metro.

Adequate traffic arrangements have been made to ensure proper movement of devotees and keep the general flow of traffic normal and smooth as far as possible, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)