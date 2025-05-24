New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Delhi Police have lodged a Zero FIR against a Station House Officer (SHO) of Gurugram police and other police personnel under sections including rape, outraging modesty, insult of a woman, causing hurt, criminal intimidation.

As per the FIR the alleged incident is of police station of Sector 50 Gurugram.

Zero FIR is an FIR registered for the alleged offence committed at the place (State) other than the place of registration of FIR.

This Zero FIR has been registered in the police station Subzi Mandi on May 22 on a complaint filed by a woman advocate of Tis Hazari court.

It is alleged that she was threatened, physically assaulted, her modesty was outraged, she was abused, she was made to sit in police station during night till morning 3-3.30 AM.

It is stated by the complainant that on May 21 she had gone to sector 51 woman police station in Gurugram with her client who was to join investigation in a case lodged by his wife.

She has stated that after the investigation she was returning to Delhi after the investigation, wife of his client stopped their car and started hurting abuse. She also threw a stone on the car window.

Thereafter, the complainant and his client made a call at 112 and went to sector 50 police station to file a return complaint. When her client was writing a complaint a woman constable tried to stop him.

It is alleged that when advocate objected to the action of the constable, she was taken to the room of the SHO forcibly. When she complained to the SHO, he also threatened her.

"You are standing in Gurgaon, not in Delhi. 365 lawyers come here daily. I will teach you advocacy. You don't know our power, I will do whatever I want," the SHO said as per the FIR of Delhi police. Thereafter the woman constable was ordered to go out of the room.

After the alleged incident a case was also registered against the advocate. She was detained there till early morning. She was released on police bail.

SHO was tried to be contacted on his official mobile number and landline phone number of police station. He was could not be contacted. (ANI)

