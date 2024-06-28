New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Friday made the first arrest in connection with the recent shootout at Burger King in Rajouri Garden.

The incident, which shocked the capital, saw three individuals arriving on a motorcycle, with two of them entering the establishment and opening fire.

The arrested individual was identified as the person who was sitting on the motorcycle during the shooting. However, the search for the other two suspects involved in the fatal incident continues.

A police investigation is underway in the case of the murder of a boy named Aman at Burger King's Rajouri Garden outlet in Delhi.

It is worth noting that the post of Himanshu Bhau, which is going viral taking responsibility for the Burger King murder case, also has the name of Ajit alias Kalia.

According to Delhi Police, Ajit alias Kalia had provided weapons and information to the shooters who fired at the Fusion car showroom. Himanshu Bhau had even asked the shooters to meet Kalia after the shootout to get paid for the crime. However before the shooters could meet Kalia, one of the shooters, Ketan, was arrested, following which Kalia fled to Goa. The Special Cell of the Delhi Police arrested Kalia from Goa.

Sources from the Delhi Police also mentioned that it is important to question Kalia because he recruits fresh members into Himanshu Bhau's gang on his instructions and also provides them with logistics to commit crimes.

According to sources, the police also suspect that Kalia might have ordered these shooters to commit the crime at Burger King while in prison. Kalia was arrested a few days ago by the Special Cell of Delhi Police from Goa in the Fusion car showroom firing case. Kalia used to provide logistics to the shooters on the instructions of Himanshu Bhau. Himanshu has mentioned Kalia's name in the post taking responsibility for the Burger King murder case. (ANI)

