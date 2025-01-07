New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) After monitoring the activities of a 23-year-old man on social media, the Delhi Police arrested him for carrying illegal firearms, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Rohit, was apprehended near BRT Road in Ambedkar Nagar area of South Delhi with a single-shot country-made pistol and a live cartridge in his possession.

Also Read | Gold, Silver Prices in India: Yellow Metal Climbs INR 700 to INR 79,700 per 10 gm; White Metal Jumps INR 1,300 Due to Fresh Buying by Jewellers and Depreciation in Indian Rupee.

Rohit had been released from jail in November last year. He had been jailed for his involvement in a robbery case.

Inspired by local criminals and cinematic portrayals of gangsters, rohit posted a picture of himself brandishing an illegal weapon on social media to assert dominance among the public. The police arrested him on Sunday.

Also Read | Delhi Murder Case: Man Who Strangled Wife Over Suspicion of Infidelity Also Planned to Kill Her Friend, Say Police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)