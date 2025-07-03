New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): Four Juveniles have been apprehended after nearly a week in connection with the alleged murder of a man in Delhi's Bawana, police said in a release.

Delhi Police's Bawana unit has solved a murder-cum-robbery case within days of the crime, apprehending four juveniles identified as Children in Conflict with Law (CCLs), who were also involved in a second robbery just days later, the release added.

Also Read | RBI Bank Holiday List for July 2025: Banks To Remain Closed on These Days This Month, Check Region-Wise Bank Holidays Dates.

Police received information on June 26 about an unconscious and severely injured male lying near a petrol pump in DSIIDC Park, Bawana Industrial Area.

The victim, estimated to be around 30-35 years old, was rushed to Maharishi Valmiki Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, following which a case was registered at Bawana police station.

Also Read | Heart Attacks Being Linked to COVID-19 Vaccines After 4 Years of Being Vaccinated Does Not Stack Up, Says Biocon Chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.

Station House Officer Bawana, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police Bawana and Deputy Commissioner of Police Outer North District Hareshwar V Swami, helped crack the case.

The deceased was identified as Avdhesh Yadav, a native of Deoria district in Uttar Pradesh, through his brother Sonu Yadav.

Technical surveillance was mounted, and the four juveniles were apprehended after suspicious movement of a group of individuals around the time of the incident was detected.

The weapon, a knife, was recovered from one CCL, along with Yadav's stolen mobile phone, purse, and documents.

Additionally, a mobile phone, linked to another robbery case, was recovered.

The CCLs admitted to robbing Pinku Kumar on June 29, days after Yadav's murder on June 25. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)