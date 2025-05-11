New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested two persons after an intense shootout on Rao Tula Ram Marg (RTR Marg) in RK Puram in the national capital. The accused are history-sheeters with a combined record of over 50 criminal cases, including murder, armed robbery, snatching, and multiple shootouts with police across Delhi, said the police.

The accused have been identified as Suresh alias Subhash (33) and Manish alias Mogli (33).

According to the police, on the intervening night of May 8-9, at around 1:10 AM, a police patrolling team spotted two suspicious individuals sitting near a parked motorcycle on the service road of RTR Marg. When officers approached them for questioning, the duo opened fire in a bid to escape. The bullets narrowly missed the police team, who retaliated with warning shots before engaging in self-defence firing, injuring *Suresh in the leg. His accomplice, Manish, was overpowered and arrested unharmed.

The police team has recovered from them two 7.65 mm pistols (with four live and three spent cartridges), a stolen motorcycle used in recent crimes, and forged number plates.

During interrogation, the duo confessed to snatching a gold chain from Vivekanand Market on May 4 and admitted involvement in multiple thefts and robberies across Delhi, said the police.

A case under Sections 109/221/132/3(5) of BNS and 25/27 Arms Act has been registered at RK Puram Police Station.

Earlier on May 9, Delhi Police Foreigners Cell, North-West District, apprehended three alleged illegal Bangladeshi migrants after a sustained and meticulous surveillance operation.

Four smart mobile phones installed with the banned IMO app, which were being used to communicate with their families in Bangladesh, were recovered from their possession.

A special drive titled "Operation Face Wash" is currently being conducted in the district to identify and take action against illegal Bangladeshi migrants.

In May 2025, specific intelligence was received regarding the presence of illegal Bangladeshi nationals disguising themselves as transgender and engaging in begging and other activities at traffic signals to avoid suspicion.

After some days of sustained manual and technical surveillance, credible information was received that three such individuals were present near Azadpur New Sabzi Mandi. Acting swiftly, the team laid a trap early in the morning, and all three suspects were apprehended, said the police. (ANI)

