New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Two sharpshooters of the Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang were arrested after a violent encounter near Sector 34 in Rohini early Friday, police said.

The two were allegedly involved in the murder of one Deepak, a nephew of gangster Manjeet Mahal, they said.

Also Read | Jabalpur Bestiality Horror: Irked by Barking, Man Beats 5 Puppies to Death in Madhya Pradesh; Arrested.

Deepak was shot dead in northwest Delhi's Bawana area in front of his daughter, who also suffered wounds in the attack.

Gangsters Sombir alias Chinu, a native of Hisar in Haryana, and Vijay of Bhaskar Colony in Chandigarh, were apprehended early morning, but not before they fired five gunshots at police.

Also Read | 'Indian Diaspora Is Our Pride': PM Narendra Modi Lauds Indian Community During Public Address in Trinidad and Tobago, Says 'Each One of You an Ambassador of India's Values, Culture and Heritage' (Watch Video).

Police fired four rounds, shooting the two in their legs.

"Acting on tip-off regarding their movement, a Crime Branch team laid a trap in the Rohini area near Munak Canal. Despite being warned to surrender, the duo opened fire, forcing police to take action. Police overpowered them without sustaining any injuries themselves," an officer said.

"Both accused sustained gunshot injuries in their legs and were taken into custody," he added.

According to police, in the Bawana incident, Sombir was the one who shot at Deepak, while Vijay, a history-sheeter, was instrumental in harbouring and providing logistical support to him and other gang members.

Police recovered two country-made pistols and seven live cartridges from Sombir and Vijay, and one misfired round, and four used cartridges from the scene.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)