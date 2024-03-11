New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Delhi Police nabbed four people after some uniformed personnel from the Mohan Garden police station allegedly came under attack by some residents.

On the basis of statements of the officers allegedly attacked, an FIR under appropriate sections was registered against the accused.

Also Read | Women Opting for Freelancing Jobs in India Doubled From 4% in February 2023 to 8% in February 2024: Report.

Earlier, a police team was allegedly attacked by locals and aides of a goon during a raid in west Delhi on Sunday late at night.

Around 2 to 3 police personnel were injured in the incident, officials said.

Also Read | Water Crisis in Bengaluru: Will Not Release Cauvery River Water to Tamil Nadu at Any Cost Now, Says Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

According to officials, the incident took place in the Raghuvir Nagar area. Locals got into a confrontation and attacked a police team from Mohan Garden station.

The police team was conducting a raid for a criminal they identified as Adil.

Officials said that when the police team reached the area and started searching for the goon, locals, including women, came out in large numbers and started arguing with them.

The argument soon turned violent and devolved into pushing, shoving, and a full-blown scuffle between the police personnel and locals.

Visuals from the spot showed locals, including women, purportedly dragging the police personnel.

Upon receiving information, the Station House Officers (SHOs) of Rajouri Garden and Tilak Nagar police stations responded to the affray and dispersed the crowd, officials said, adding that the situation has since been brought under control.

Heavy police force was deployed in the area in the wake of the incident. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)