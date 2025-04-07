New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a key member of the Salman Tyagi-Saddam Gauri gang, who had been evading arrest since 2019, an official said on Monday.

The 35-year-old accused, Suraj, from Hastsal in Uttam Nagar, was nabbed from Anand Vihar Bus Terminal on March 22, while he was preparing to flee to Chennai, police said.

Also Read | Who Are Cyber Commandos? Know All About Team of Elite Officers Trained Under a Pioneering Programme by IIT Kanpur and Home Ministry To Combat Digital Crime.

He was declared a proclaimed offender in a case registered under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime (MCOC) Act at Hari Nagar Police Station.

In 2019, an FIR was filed against gang members involved in organised criminal activities including extortion and attempt to murder, they added.

Also Read | Thought of the Day for School Assembly Today in English With Meaning: Uplifting and Inspirational Quote To Empower Students, Foster Positivity in Morning Assembly on April 8, 2025.

"A large-scale manhunt was launched by multiple teams of the Special Cell. Suraj had reportedly been changing hideouts across multiple states for the past six years," a police officer said.

During interrogation, Suraj revealed that he is currently unemployed and initially worked as a rag picker before getting involved in crime in 2013, the officer said.

He was arrested in 2013 in an attempt to murder case with gangster Salman Tyagi. After serving jail, he worked as a labourer before getting involved in another case under the MCOC Act in 2019, prompting him to go underground, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)