New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Twenty Officers and men of Delhi Police have been conferred Medals for their services i.e. 3 President's Medals for Distinguished Service and 17 Medals for Meritorious Service, on the occasion of Republic Day-2025.

Asif Mohd. Ali, Additional Commissioner of Police; Sanjay Dutt, ACP; Som Nath Paruthi, ACP are the officers who got the President's Medals for Distinguished Service.

Asif Mohd. Ali, Additional Commissioner of Police, President's Medals for Distinguished Service joined Delhi Police as an Assistant Commissioner of Police in DANIPS cadre in the year 1994 and is presently posted as Jt. Director, Delhi Police Academy. During his tenure at DPA around 75,000 Delhi Police personnel, and other stakeholders have been trained in New Criminal Laws.

Under his leadership new initiatives for enhanced capacity building and skill sets through MOUs with reputed institutions like Rashtriya Raksha University, have been undertaken. At the Licensing Unit of Delhi Police, he played a key role in the introduction of online services in the domain of Licensing for various public services.

The Officer was Nominated by Commissioner of Police, Delhi to prepare a road map for capacity building of Delhi Police Commandos Unit in consultation with elite commando forces of India.

Sanjay Dutt, ACP joined Delhi Police in the year 1989 as Sub-Inspector (Executive) and ever since remained posted in various police stations in South-West, New Delhi districts. During his tenure at Special Cell, he played a pivotal role in the neutralization and arrest of a number of terrorists of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HuM) and various gangsters, drug traffickers, arms traffickers, and dreaded criminals.

He was promoted out of the turn to the rank of Inspector in the year 2005 in recognition of this excellent work in connection with cases related to serial bomb blasts in Delhi. In recognition of his gallant acts, he has been awarded with Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) on two occasions and also with Union Home Minister's Medal for excellence in investigation skills. He has knack for latest investigation skills and calibre to explore on all aspects, expertise in Hi-Tech surveillance and takes up the challenge with utmost zeal and enthusiasm.

Som Nath Paruthi, ACP joined Delhi Police as Sub-Inspector (Executive) in the year 1994 and has always excelled in all the important assignments and responsibilities, he has been entrusted with in Delhi Police and during deputation at Bureau of Immigration and is presently posted in the Office of Commissioner of Police, Delhi. He has served as Station House Officer at 07 Police Stations and has also worked at other Units of Delhi Police including Metro, Training, Traffic and Police Headquarters, attaining versatile skills and experience. For his professional acumen he was granted Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation in the year 2019, Utkrisht Seva Padak-2020 , Commissioner of Police Special Disc & Certificate for excellent duties during G-20 Summit held in Delhi. (ANI)

