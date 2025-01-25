New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday in a video promised the public of replacing sewer pipelines in their areas and getting the sewers cleaned.

In a video posted by AAP, the national convenor spoke on the issue of the sewerage and said ,"When our government was formed for the first time in 2015, we had to solve one of the biggest problems of sewerage. There are 1792 Kachchi colonies in Delhi. Before our government was formed, before 2015, no kind of development was allowed in these slum colonies."

Further, he said that in ten years, sewer pipelines were laid in almost all colonies and the work of connecting houses to sewers was still ongoing.

"We started working in all the slum colonies. There was no sewer pipeline in these slum colonies. In the last 10 years, we have laid sewer pipelines in almost all the colonies. After laying pipelines on a very large scale, now the work of connecting every house to the sewer is going on," he added.

Speaking on the replacement of sewer pipelines, Kejriwal said "After the formation of the government, we will very soon replace the sewer pipelines in your area too. We will get the sewer cleaned so that you can get rid of the dirt from the sewer."

Meanwhile, Kejriwal extended his wishes to the people of the country on the occasion of National Voters Day.

Kejriwal urged citizens to remain vigilant against those attempting to buy votes with money or gifts quoting the video he shared on Friday. He reminded everyone that Baba Saheb Dr B.R. Ambedkar granted the power of voting to the people, a right that should never be sold.

Taking to X, Kejriwal wrote "Best wishes to all of you on National Voters Day. Beware of those who want to buy your vote with money or gifts. Baba Saheb gave us the power to vote, we should never sell it. Your vote not only speaks your voice but also decides the future of the country. Choose right, choose work." (ANI)

