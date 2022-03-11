New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Delhi Police on Thursday nabbed one accused after recovering about eight kilograms of ganja from his possession.

Ghanshyam Kumar Jha was arrested from the Vikas Nagar area in Ranhola by the Police where he had allegedly come with a consignment of the contraband for delivering it to an unknown receiver.

Also Read | Apple Could Reportedly Skip iPad Pro 11-Inch With Mini LED Display This Year.

"Illegal ganja weighing 8 kilograms, cleverly packed in three packets, was recovered from a travel bag carried by him," the police said.

A case was registered under section 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act at Ranhola Police Station.

Also Read | iQOO Z6 5G To Be Launched in India Soon, Price & Specifications Tipped Online.

An investigation is being carried out to trace the source of ganja and also its receivers, the police said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)