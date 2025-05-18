Officials at the site of the collapse of the building in Paharganj in Delhi. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Delhi Police on Sunday registered a First Information Report (FIR) at the Nabi Karim Police Station following the collapse of an under-construction building in the Paharganj area of the national capital, in which three people lost their lives while one person was injured.

"Police registered an FIR under relevant sections of BNS at Nabi Karim PS in connection with the incident of an under-construction building collapsing in Delhi's Paharganj area yesterday. Investigation underway," said the Delhi police.

Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta condoled the deaths of the three people in the incident that took place on May 17 and instructed the officials to provide all necessary support to the family of the deceased and injured.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, the District Magistrate of Central Delhi, Karol Bagh SDM, along with Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Delhi police officials visited the incident site.

"A unfortunate basement wall collapse was reported at an under-construction building in Paharganj. It has claimed three precious lives & leaves one seriously injured. DM Central, SDM Karol Bagh, MCD & Delhi Police officials visited the incident site," the Delhi CMO stated.

The CM's office further informed that DM Central has been directed to provide all possible assistance and help to the next of kin of the deceased and injured.

"Rescue operations were carried out by Delhi fire Service & NDRF personnel. DM central has been directed to provide all assistance and help to the next of kin of the deceased and injured. Our thoughts are with the families of deceased," the post added.

According to the officials, two of the deceased were from Bihar and one from Uttar Pradesh.Prabhu (65), Niranjan (40), and Roshan (35) were killed in the incident while Chuttan (35) was admitted to the hospital with injuries. Prabhu was the contractor while the other two deceased were the workers hired by him.

Earlier, Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) of Delhi Fire Service, Manish Kumar said that the fire station in Connaught Place was able to respond first to the incident.

"We received the call at PM. The crew from the nearest fire station Connaught Place, immediately left. As soon as the team reached here, they sent two people to the hospital in an ambulance. Right now, one person is injured and three people have died," Kumar told ANI.

NDRF officials were also brought in a dog squad to help with searching through the rubble at the site. (ANI)

