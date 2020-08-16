New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): The Delhi police on Sunday rescued a toddler who had locked himself in a bathroom accidentally at his residence in Greater Kailash in the national capital even though the child was a bit traumatised after the ordeal.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at 1.59 pm at Greater Kailash police station that a 3-year-old child has locked himself in the bathroom in Greater Kailash.

The child was the grandson of a retired officer from the Ministry of Finance who also met the station house officer.

In view of the gravity of the call, staff reached the spot immediately and arranged hammers and long screwdrivers with which they broke the lock and the child was brought out.

"He was traumatised and shocked because of a long stay in a locked bathroom. Meanwhile CATS Ambulance and Fire Tender had also reached there but they were not pressed into service," police said.

"The retd IAS officer deeply appreciated our efforts. The child was also counselled. The family was very happy and appreciative of the prompt response and police efforts in evacuating the child," added police. (ANI)

