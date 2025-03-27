New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): A Delhi Police Sub-Inspector was dismissed from service due to his alleged involvement in a Delhi-based drug syndicate, said officials on Thursday. According to Delhi police, the accused has been identified as Naresh Kumar.

Police said that the termination order was issued on March 20 and that Naresh Kumar's dismissal came after he was accused of running a narco syndicate with one of the arrested gang members, Surojit.

The arrest followed after it was revealed that SI Naresh Kumar was the mastermind behind the syndicate and had been evading arrest for over a year.

Meanwhile, in the Delhi High Court Judge cash recovery case, police officials on Wednesday were stationed inside the residence of Justice Yashwant Varma.

Acting on instructions from the Inquiry Commission, the police secured the affected area where the fire broke out. Videos were also recorded by the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Devesh Kumar Mahla was seen leaving the residence as investigations continue into the cause of the fire.

The Delhi High Court on Monday released an official update to its supplementary cause list, announcing the immediate withdrawal of judicial responsibilities from Justice Yashwant Varma until further notice.

Justice Varma got embroiled in a significant controversy after a fire incident at his residence on March 14, 2025, led to the discovery of a substantial amount of cash.

Justice Varma has, however, vehemently denied the allegations, asserting that neither he nor his family owns the cash. He has also termed it a deliberate conspiracy aimed at framing him.

The Supreme Court Collegium on Monday recommended the transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma, Judge of the High Court of Delhi, back to his parent court, the Allahabad High Court.

The resolution of the Collegium stated, "In its meetings held on 20th and 24th March 2025, has recommended repatriation of Justice Yashwant Varma, Judge, High Court of Delhi, to the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad."

The Allahabad High Court Bar Association had raised an objection over the Supreme Court Collegium's decision to transfer Justice Varma to the Allahabad High Court. (ANI)

