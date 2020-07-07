New Delhi, July 6 (PTI) A sub-inspector of the Delhi Police, who recently recovered from COVID-19, on Monday donated plasma to a 65-year-old man infected with the virus, police said.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Amit Yadav (36) posted at Connaught Place police station had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 12, they said.

Also Read | Kerala Health Workers Wearing PPE Kits Chase Man Who Violated Home Quarantine in Pathanamthitta, Nab Him; Video Goes Viral.

A day after he was infected with the virus, his wife also tested positive for the pathogen. The two isolated themselves at home and recovered soon, a police official said.

Yadav tested negative for coronavirus on June 26, and three days later, he rejoined his duty. His work involves daily visits to hospitals, COVID care centres and crematoriums, police said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: Burnt Body of Teenage Girl Found in Trichy's Ettari Village, Police Begin Probe.

On Monday, he donated plasma to Balbeer Singh who was admitted in Max hospital, Saket, police said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal resumed work on Monday after recovering from COVID-19.

He was under home quarantine after being tested positive for the virus.

Till date, more than 2,000 police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus in Delhi, out of them over 1,300 policemen rejoined duty after recovering from the disease. So far, 10 policemen have died due to COVID-19, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)