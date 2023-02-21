New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): Delhi Police on Monday informed the Supreme Court that the investigation is at an advanced stage in the matter pertaining to hate speeches made at Delhi's Dharam Sansad in December 2021.

Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj, representing the Delhi Police, informed by a bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud that the investigation is now at an advanced stage and the report of the voice sample is expected soon from the forensic lab.

The court asked the police to place on record a copy of the chargesheet and listed the matter in April.

Earlier, the apex court questioned the Delhi Police for not making any progress in investigating cases of hate speeches made at religious assemblies in the national capital in 2021 and sought a status report from the police officer probing the matters.

"There was no palpable progress made in the investigation," CJI had remarked.

Noting that the FIR was filed five months after the incident and no chargesheet has been filed yet, the bench had directed the Investigating Officer (IO) to place on record the steps taken in the investigation of the matter within a period of two weeks.

The incident pertained to December 2021 and the FIR in the case was lodged on May 4, last year when the Hindu Yuva Vahini organised an event under the leadership of Sudarshan News TV editor Suresh Chavhanke in Delhi in December 2021.

The apex court was hearing a contempt petition filed by social activist and Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Gandhi against former Delhi Police Chief Rakesh Asthana claiming that the controversial Dharam Sansad was allowed to be held in Delhi in December 2021 in violation of Supreme Court orders.

In his petition, Gandhi sought contempt action against senior police officials for not taking any steps on the issue, according to the guidelines laid down to curb hate speeches and lynching. (ANI)

