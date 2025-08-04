New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Delhi Police on Monday used water cannons to disperse Congress leaders and workers protesting over the issue of demolition of slums in Delhi.

The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) President, Devendra Yadav, alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party has destroyed about 3,000 slums.

"Since the last five months, the BJP government has been ruling and has brought distress in the slums of Delhi. People are constantly being deserted. After destroying about 3,000 slums in the five months before this, they have demolished about 3,000 slums, due to which fifteen thousand people are left homeless," said the DPCC President.

Earlier on Saturday, the Delhi Chief Minsiter Rekha Gupta inspected nearly 50,000 long-abandoned Delhi Development Authority (DDA) flats in Sultanpuri and said the BJP is committed to ensuring the poor have access to housing, security, and improved facilities, while criticising previous governments for failing to allocate the units to slum dwellers for over a decade.

During her visit, CM Gupta said the nearly 50,0000 flats constructed in 2011 remained unutilised for over a decade, worsening in condition and now requiring extensive repairs.

Speaking to ANI, CM Gupta said, "These flats, built in 2011, were meant to provide housing for poor people living in slums. However, due to the government's negligence and ill intentions, these flats were repeatedly prevented from being allocated to slum residents. They intended to keep the poor in slums without basic facilities. Today, these 50,000 flats are in a dilapidated state and require crores of rupees to repair. The BJP is committed to ensuring that the poor have access to housing, security, and improved facilities."

"As per the vision of PM Modi that every poor person should get their own home, we are working towards achieving this goal. We have given instructions that, regardless of the agency involved, they must not destroy the slums. Until we provide houses to the poor, we don't want to hear anyone's complaints. Opposition should also not get involved in this. If necessary, then we can also build 10 lakh more houses," Delhi CM added.

Meanwhile, she has also directed the Railways, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and all government departments to ensure that no slum in Delhi is demolished.

In cases where removal becomes unavoidable due to development projects or other reasons, alternative housing must be provided in advance, according to the statement issued.

The Chief Minister further stated that approximately 50,000 houses constructed years ago in the outer areas of the city will be renovated and allocated to slum dwellers.

The Chief Minister has also taken two more decisions. She stated that if required, the government will amend the existing policy on slum clusters and will even approach the court to protect the housing rights of slum dwellers.

CM Rekha Gupta emphasised that the pain of slum dwellers will not be ignored under any circumstances.CM Rekha Gupta said that the slums in Delhi are an inseparable part of the national capital, with residents who have been living there for decades.

She criticised the opposition for using slum dwellers as a political vote bank, asserting that her government is making sincere efforts to ensure their rightful recognition as residents of Delhi. (ANI)

