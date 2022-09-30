New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) A Delhi police vehicle got damaged after it was hit by a truck near Shiv Murti on NH-8, officials said on Friday.

The vehicle belonged to a DCP rank officer who was sitting inside the car when the incident happened around 11 pm on Wednesday, they said.

Also Read | Congress Lodges Complaint Against Ashok Pandit For Sharing ‘Fake News, Misleading Video’ on Rahul Gandhi.

No one was injured in the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said, adding the right side of the police vehicle got damaged.

The truck driver has been arrested and the vehicle bearing Haryana registration number was seized, he said.

Also Read | Porn Website Ban: 63 Pornographic Websites Blocked in India; Check Full List Here.

A case under section 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, the DCP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)