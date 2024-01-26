New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) The Delhi Police's all-women contingent marched down the Kartavya Path on Republic Day for the first time in its history on Friday.

The contingent was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Shweta K Sugathan.

The Delhi Police contingent comprised one female gazetted officer, three women sub-inspectors, 44 women head-constables, and 100 women constables, all draped in red 'safa'.

Sugathan had led the male marching contingents in 2023 too, when a woman officer led the male soldiers for the first time.

The Delhi Police's contingent has a unique distinction of participating in every Republic Day parade since the country became a republic on January 26, 1950.

It has been adjudged the best marching contingent 15 times -- the last being in 2021. Its motto is "Shanti, Seva aur Nyaya" -- "Peace, Service and Justice".

The Delhi Police's all women pipe band also participated in the march which was led by band master sub inspector Ruyangunuo Kense. This was also for the first time in the history of Delhi Police where a female officer led the band.

Last year, a female-dedicated pipe band was inducted in the parade, but it was led by a male inspector, Rajender Singh.

This year, Delhi Police Brass and Pipe Band comprised four women sub inspectors and 81 women constables. The band played the "Delhi Police Song".

The band's 80 per cent of the participants are from the northeastern states.

The Delhi Police follows a policy of recruiting people from the eight states in the northeast to "bridge the gap" between the force and the people from that region.

