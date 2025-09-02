New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): Delhi South-West District Police have reunited 48 missing and kidnapped children and 82 adults with their families in August.

The local police immediately launched search operations upon receiving the report of missing and kidnapped individuals. Local enquiries played a crucial role, in addition to efforts such as checking CCTV footage and showing the photographs of the kidnapped children or missing persons and suspects at auto stands, e-rickshaw stands, bus stands, and railway stations. Enquiries were also conducted with bus drivers, conductors, and vendors to trace the movement of the missing/kidnapped individuals. Local informants were also involved during the search operations. Additionally, records of nearby police stations and hospitals were thoroughly checked.

As a result of these swift and coordinated efforts, the South-West District Police successfully traced 130 missing persons between August 1 and August 31. The police teams displayed dedication and professionalism in locating and safely reuniting these individuals with their families under 'Operation Milap'.

During the operation of PS Kapashera, 14 missing children (4 boys and 10 girls) in the age group of 10 to 18 years were traced by the staff of PS Kapashera. Additionally, 13 missing persons (10 males and 3 females) were also located. All the children and adults were successfully recovered and reunited with their families.

During Operation of AHTU, SWD, 14 missing children (one boy and 13 girls) aged between 10 and 18 years were traced by the team of AHTU, South-West District. All the recovered children were successfully reunited with their families.

During the Operation of PS Sagarpur, three missing children (two boys and one girl) in the age group of 10 to 18 years were traced by the teams of PS Sagarpur. The teams also traced 15 missing persons (4 males and 11 females). All recovered individuals were successfully reunited with their families.

During the Operation of PS Palam Village, two missing minor girls aged between 10 and 18 years were traced by teams of PS Palam Village. The team also traced 13 missing persons (seven males and six females). All children and adults were successfully recovered and reunited with their families.

While conducting Operation of PS Vasant Kunj South, two missing minor boys aged between 10 to 18 years were traced by the teams of PS Vasant Kunj South. Additionally, nine missing persons (4 males and 5 females) were also traced. All recovered individuals were safely reunited with their families.

During operation in PS Delhi Cantt, 02 missing minor boys aged between 10 to 18 years were traced by the team of PS Delhi Cantt. Additionally, three missing persons (one male and two females) were also traced. All individuals were safely recovered and reunited with their families.

During the Operation of PS Kishangarh, one missing minor girl, aged 14 years, was traced by the team of PS Kishangarh. The police teams also traced six missing females. All individuals were successfully reunited with their families.

Under Operation of PS Vasant Kunj North, four missing minor children (one boy and three girls) aged between 10 to 18 years. In addition, six missing persons (one male and five females) were also traced by the team of PS Vasant Kunj North. All recovered individuals were reunited with their families.

During the Operation of PS R.K. Puram, three missing minor children (one boy and two girls) aged between 10 and 18 years and one missing female were traced by the team of PS R.K. Puram. All were successfully recovered and reunited with their families.

Under Operation of PS S.J. Enclave, four missing minor girls aged between 10 and 18 years and five missing persons (four males and one female) were traced by the teams of PS S.J. Enclave. All recovered individuals were successfully reunited with their families.

Under Operation of PS Vasant Vihar, three missing persons (one male and two females) were traced by the team of PS Vasant Vihar. All were safely recovered and reunited with their families.

The teams of PS Sarojini Nagar successfully traced five missing persons (one male and four females) in an operation. Additionally, two missing males were also traced. All recovered individuals were safely reunited with their families.

Two missing females were traced by the team of PS South Campus and were successfully reunited with their families under the operation of PS South Campus.

Under "Operation Milap", South-West District Police reaffirmed their commitment to public service by ensuring the safe return of 130 missing individuals to their homes. Their compassionate approach, coupled with methodical investigations and swift action, brought hope and relief to many grieving families.

A total of 931 missing persons, including 306 minors and 625 adults, were recovered by the South West District Police during January 1, 2025, to August 31, 2025. (ANI)

