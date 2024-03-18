New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested two persons who were supplying illegal weapons to gangsters and criminals of the national capital for more than 10 years, police said on Monday.

Police have recovered 20 semi-automatic pistols from their possession, which were manufactured at Khargone and were being delivered to the criminals in Delhi of around Rs 30,000 per piece.

According to police, the accused were identified as Rahim (33), a resident of Madhya Pradesh, and Vishal Solav (26), a resident of Maharashtra.

"A tip off was received through a source on March 14 that in the morning hours, two key members of interstate illegal gun supply cartel namely Rahim and Vishal would come near Burari Chowk, Outer Ring Road, Delhi to deliver a big consignment of illegal fire arms to one Asif," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Manoj C said.

Accordingly, a trap was laid and the accused persons were apprehended.

On interrogation, Rahim told police that he has been indulging in this illegal trade of supply of firearms for more than 10 years and he, along with co-accused Vishal, used to procure illegal pistols from one Sheikh Azam from MP and would further supply the same to Delhi, MP and Maharashtra-based criminals.

Azam used to pay them Rs 10,000 to 20,000 per consignment. Rahim further disclosed that Azam used to procure illegal weapons from MP-based manufacturers of illegal firearms and supply them in various parts of country including Delhi for several years.

