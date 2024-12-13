New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday announced Tarun Yadav as its candidate for the Najafgarh Assembly Constituency in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

This announcement comes as political parties gear up for the polls expected to be held in early 2025.

AAP, in a post on X, said, "Here is our third list of candidates for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025."

Yadav will be replacing Kailash Gahlot, who recently left AAP to join BJP.

AAP has been actively preparing for the elections. On Monday, the party released its second list of candidates, dropping 17 sitting MLAs. The party is focusing on retaining its stronghold after winning 62 out of 70 seats in the 2020 elections.

Speaking about election strategies, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday ruled out any alliance with Congress despite both parties being part of the INDIA bloc. "Aam Aadmi Party will be fighting this election on its own strength in Delhi. There is no possibility of any alliance with Congress," Kejriwal wrote in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Congress held a meeting of its Central Election Committee (CEC) on Thursday at the AICC headquarters. Key leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, discussed strategies for the polls. As part of their efforts, Congress has appointed Priyavrat Singh as the "war room" chairman for Delhi. Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 consecutive years, is looking to regain lost ground after failing to win a single seat in the last two assembly elections.

In a related development, AAP leader Manish Sisodia accused the BJP of manipulating electoral rolls. Sisodia alleged that the BJP had submitted numerous applications to delete voters' names, including those who have lived in the same area for years. "When it has become impossible for them (BJP) to defeat AAP, they are trying to defeat us by cutting votes," Sisodia claimed at a press conference.

Raghav Chadha, speaking alongside Sisodia, questioned the transparency of the voter deletion process. " If someone's vote is cut, the booth level officer of the election commission should go door to door and check whether that person is living there or not. And when he goes for house to house verification, he should take along with him representatives of all the political parties so that the entire process is conducted in a transparent manner," Chadha said.

Kejriwal also alleged that BJP requested the deletion of over 11,000 votes, most of which he claimed belong to AAP supporters. ""BJP has given an application to cut votes in their letterhead. They had already given applications to cut votes of 11,000 people, in the last 1-1.5 months and that process is underway. In applications, it is said that these 11,018 people have either shifted or passed away. For us, to check all these 11,000 applications we checked 500 randomly. Among these 500, 372 were found to be staying there only (at their address). They haven't shifted anywhere," he said.

The Assembly polls in Delhi are expected to be held in early 2025. AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eighth seats. (ANI)

