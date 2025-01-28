New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): In an expected turn in the poll battle, the Samajwadi Party (SP) will campaign for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the forthcoming Delhi assembly elections.

Samajwadi Party, along with Trinamool Congress, Shivsena UBT and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) has already extended its support to the ruling AAP in Delhi.

As per information from the Aam Aadmi Party, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will together conduct a roadshow in the Rithala constituency on January 30.

Along with SP chief Yadav, several MPs of the party will also campaign for the AAP. Kairana MP Iqra Hasan will also campaign for AAP candidates for the assembly elections, said AAP.

Notably, Congress and AAP, both parties that are part of the INDIA alliance contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together in Delhi.

However, both the parties are contesting Delhi assembly polls separately which has led to the division of support within the alliance, as, major allies of the INDIA bloc are supporting AAP.

Apart from this, Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav supremo stated that the INDIA alliance is "intact".

"The INDIA alliance is intact. I remember when the INDIA alliance was formed, it was decided that wherever a regional party was strong, the alliance would extend support to them," he said on January 15.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats. (ANI)

