New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): BJP candidate from RK Puram, Anil Sharma on Saturday, expressed gratitude to party workers and voters and credited the win to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"I thank the people of RK Puram, party workers and PM Modi in whose name we fought the election. I have won with a margin of 14,500 votes after the final round of counting," Sharma told ANI.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Election 2025 Results: Despite Flop Show, Congress Takes Comfort in AAP's Defeat.

As per the Election Commission, Sharma defeated the AAP candiate Pramila Tokas by a margin of 14453 votes. Vishesh Kumar of Congress had also contested from the RK Puram constituency.

As the Bharatiya Janata Party is poised to form the government in Delhi after 27 years, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said today that the "rule of lies" has ended in Delhi and this is the beginning of a new era of development and trust in Delhi.

Also Read | NEET UG 2025 Registration Begins at Neet.nta.nic.in, Know Steps To Apply, Application Fee and Other Details.

In a post on X, Shah said, "Delhi ke Dil mein Modi (Modi in the heart of Delhi)."

"The people of Delhi have worked to make Delhi Aapda-free by destroying the 'Sheeshmahal' of lies, deceit and corruption. Delhi has taught such a lesson to those who break promises that it will set an example for those who make false promises to the public across the country. This is the beginning of a new era of development and trust in Delhi," he added.

The Home Minister also expressed gratitude to the people of Delhi for their support and said BJP is determined to fulfil all its promises.

"This is a victory of 'Modi ki Guarantee' and the faith of Delhiites in Modi ji's vision of development. Heartfelt gratitude to the people of Delhi for this massive mandate. Under the leadership of Modi ji, BJP is determined to fulfil all its promises and make Delhi the number-1 capital of the world," Amit Shah said.

Further, Shah said that Delhi people have shown that the public cannot be misled by repeated false promises.

The party is currently leading on 48 seats while the AAP on 22. Congress has failed to open its account in Delhi for the third consecutive term.

As per the Election Commission, the BJP has won five seats in the Delhi election results. Rekha Gupta from Shalimar Bagh seat, Manjinder Singh Sirsa from Rajouri Garden, Chandan Kumar Choudhary from Sangam Vihar, Tilak Ram Gupta from Tri Nagar and Umang Bajaj from Rajinder Nagar have won their seats.

The Aam Aadmi Party has won six seats with Virender Singh Kadian from Delhi Cantt, Kuldeep Kumar from Kondli, Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat from Sultanpur Majra, Imran Hussain from Ballimaran, Jarnail Singh from Tilak Nagar and Sahi Ram from Tughlakabad.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Manish Sisodia on Saturday conceded his defeat in the Delhi elections to BJP candidate Tarvinder Singh Marwah.

Polling for the 70-member Assembly was held on February 5, with a total voter turnout recorded at 60.54 per cent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)