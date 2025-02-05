New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): The voting was temporarily halted at a polling booth set up in Aryan Public School in Seelampur after a voter alleged fake voting.

"A woman voter who had come to vote was told that her vote had already been cast. At that moment, the voting was temporarily halted," Seelampur Block Level Officer Sabina Sadiq told ANI.

According to the Delhi Police, a PCR call was made by one 26-year-old Mohini, a resident of Usmanpur, alleging that her vote had already been cast by someone else.

"The enquiry revealed that confusion arose due to a voter having a similar name, Munni Devi, aged 60 years having the same address. The 60-year-old woman was an earlier tenant at the same address. After verification, the Presiding Officer allowed both women to cast vote," the police said.

"At about 11:50 AM, at Aryan Public School, Jafrabad voting centre, the BJP candidate from the Seelampur constituency levelled the allegations of bogus voting against the AAP candidate. Acting upon the issue, both the party supporters started sloganeering. Once, police officers with additional staff reached the spot and sorted out the matter. The situation is completely under control. No complaint from any side have been received by the police so far," the police added

Meanwhile, a voter turnout of 33.31 per cent was recorded till 1 pm on Wednesday in the single-phase Delhi assembly elections, according to the Election Commission of India.

The North-East district of the national capital continues to lead the way with the highest turnout of 39.51 per cent turnout among all districts. The lowest turnout of 29.74 per cent was recorded in the Central district of Delhi.

According to the ECI, the South West district recorded a turnout of 35.44 per cent, New Delhi 29.89 per cent, East 33.66 per cent, North 32.44 per cent, North West 33.17 per cent, Shahdara 35.81 per cent, South 32.67 per cent, South East 32.27 per cent and West 30.87 per cent, as of 1 pm.

Meanwhile, the Milkipur assembly constituency recorded a turnout of 44.59 per cent in the bye-assembly elections. The Erode (East) constituency of Tamil Nadu witnessed a turnout of 42.41 per cent as of 11 am in the bypolls.

Polling for 70 assembly seats of Delhi and by-polls for two seats, one each of Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh began on Wednesday morning. Voting commenced at 7.00 am today. Voters cast their ballots amid tight security in all seats. (ANI)

