New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) In a sign of the real estate business regaining its robust pre-Covid form in the national capital, the stamp duty revenue of the Delhi government registered 2.5 times growth in 2022-23, the highest in nearly past one decade, officials said on Monday.

The collection of stamps and registration of properties taxes documents registered 2.5 times increase in 2022-23, as compared to Rs 2,308.19 crore in 2013-14, showed official documents.

Also Read | Delhi Excise Policy Case: Operation 'Project Clean' Created on Signal App To Mislead ED.

The amount included Rs 4,668.72 crore collected as stamp duty, Rs 889.73 crore as registration fee and Rs 178.27 crore as court fee paid online for cases being heard in revenue courts in the capital, in 2022-23, the officials said.

As compared to 2021-22, hit by COVID-19 and subsequent lockdowns, collection of stamp and registration fee in 2022-23 recorded around 16 per cent hike, the data showed.

Also Read | King Charles III Coronation: West Bengal Girl Fashion Designer Priyanka Mallick’s Handmade Designs to Be Donned by King Charles III, Queen at Coronation.

In 2021-22, the stamp and registration collection was Rs 4,952.66 crore. These comprised fees from sale deed, conveyance deed, power of attorney, will and mortgage among others – instruments largely involving land properties.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)