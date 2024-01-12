New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Delhi prepares to celebrate Diwali in over 100 big markets on the day of Ram Mandir's inauguration on January 22. Business worth Rs 15 thousand crore is expected in the national capital. Banners of any political party will not be displayed in the programmes held by traders.

All the market associations including top organisations of traders and industrialists in Delhi are busy preparing for the same.

Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) Chairman Brijesh Goyal and President Subhash Khandelwal said that special programmes will be organised on January 22 in more than 100 retail and wholesale markets.

There will be a Bhandara in Kashmiri Gate, garlands have been put up in Kamla Nagar, and saffron flags have been put up in Khan Market. Sunderkand will be held in Laxmi Nagar. There will be lighting like Diwali in Dariba Kalan, jewellers will give discounts to the customers, Ram concert will be held.

Boxes of laddus will be distributed in Bhagirath Palace and the gates will be decorated.

Beautiful lighting arrangements are being made in Naya Bazaar. 21 thousand lamps will be lit in Sarojini Nagar Market. Saffron balloons and flags will be put up in Lajpat Nagar market, Sundarkand path will be recited. Special arrangements are being made in Rohini and shopkeepers of Nehru Place will also celebrate Diwali on the day of Pran Pratistha.

Special decorations will be done in Chandni Chowk and Sadar Bazaar and a Shobha yatra will be held.

Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) Chairman Brijesh Goyal said "Business worth Rs 15 thousand crore is expected in Delhi due to the inauguration of Ram Temple. A lot of goods are being sent to other cities from markets like Sadar Bazaar, Chandni Chowk, Maliwada, Kinari Bazaar, Karol Bagh, Gandhi Nagar, and Tank Road."

Chairman Brijesh Goyal highlighted that there is a special demand for Ram Temple models, Ram costumes, garlands, crowns, bows, flags, lockets, key rings, photos of Lord Ram etc.

"Flags are being sold for Rs 60 to Rs 300. The price of the badge is Rs 50 per piece, beautiful models of Ram temple are being sold for Rs 200 to Rs 1000. A large number of kurtas and T-shirts with Lord Ram photos are being sold in the markets. The business of people dealing in earthen lamps, rangoli, sweets, gift items, flower arrangements, orchestras, tents and decorations, and electric strings has increased suddenly."

Brijesh Goyal said that there was a consensus among the traders that Lord Ram belongs to everyone and no one is greater than God, hence neither the banner or flag of any political party nor that of any politician will be used in the celebration of the inauguration of Ram Temple. (ANI)

