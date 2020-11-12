New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Delhi Prisons staff and personnel of the Tamil Nadu Special Police, which carries out security duty at Tihar Jail, who have recovered from COVID-19, donated plasma here on Thursday, jail officials said.

Director General (Delhi Prisons) Sandeep Goel, who had also contracted the disease, donated plasma along with nine other jail officials, they said.

The voluntary plasma donation took place at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) at Vasant Kunj and the Pitampura Blood Bank, a jail official said.

"The jail staff is doing this voluntary donation for a good cause. In the future, more jail and Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP) staff may come forward and donate plasma. This donation will help the needy and also the jail and the TSP staff and their families if they need plasma transfusion. This will also help in case any jail inmate needs plasma transfusion," Goel said.

According to the latest data shared by the jail administration, 109 prison inmates have tested positive for COVID-19. Out of them, 95 have recovered, two have died and 12 are undergoing treatment.

Besides them, of the 266 prison staff who tested positive for the virus, 231 have recovered, while there are 35 active cases at present.

