New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has announced that the property-tax offices at the civic body's zonal offices and headquarters will remain open on Saturdays until March 31.

In a move to facilitate property-tax payments, the offices will remain open from 10 am till 5 pm, providing additional convenience to taxpayers.

According to an official statement, the decision aims to ensure that property owners and occupiers have ample opportunity to file their property-tax returns before the deadline.

The MCD has said adequate arrangements have been made at the tax offices to assist citizens efficiently.

The civic body has urged all property owners and occupiers to pay their taxes and file their returns by March 31.

