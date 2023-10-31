New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan governments to file affidavits stating steps taken by them to control air pollution.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice SK Kaul directed them to file an affidavit within a week.

The bench also comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and P K Mishra said crop burning is one of the main reasons for air pollution in Delhi.

The top court had earlier sought a report from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on the steps being taken to control air pollution in and around Delhi.

