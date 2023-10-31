Mumbai, October 31: A psychiatrist couple from the city were allegedly duped to the tune of Rs 90,000 by a conman who posed as an army officer. The Santacruz-based couple were cheated by the conman, who allegedly asked them to provide their services for the students at an Army school. The conman reportedly shared a QR code with the couple on the pretext of charging a small fee but diverted the money from their bank account.

As per a report in the Hindustan Times, the fake army officer duped the couple after diverting the money from their bank account using their banking details. The incident took place on October 27, when the couple, identified as Dr Harish and Dr Prachi Bedekar, reportedly received a WhatsApp message. In the message, the man asked the couple to take a counselling session with the students at Satish Army School in Churchgate. Mumbai Garba Pass Scam: 225 Fake Passes for BJP MP Manoj Kotak’s Prerna Raas Garba 2023 Sold, FIR Registered.

Following this, the couple spoke to the man who sent the message and even had a word with the school representative, who identified himself as Satish Kumar. Kumar said that he is an army personnel. After reaching a deal of charging Rs 50,000 as their fee, the couple were told that the army has a protocol for making payments.

Following the deal agreement, the callers explained the process of receiving payment from the army; however, as the process seemed complicated, the couple asked for help. After this, they got on a video call where the couple was asked to open the Paytm app. Soon after the call ended, the couple received messages stating that Rs 90,000 was transacted from their bank account. Crypto Trading Scam in Mumbai: Doctor Duped of Over Rs 1 Crore After Purchasing Cryptocurrencies on Instruction of 'Expert' Met on Facebook.

Realising they were duped, the couple approached cops and lodged a complaint. Cops suspect the caller could have scanned the couple's QR code over the video call to make the unauthorised transactions from their bank account.

