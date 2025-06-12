New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) The Public Works Department (PWD) has started working on an underpass at the Shadipur depot intersection and a flyover at Desh Bandhu Gupta Road passing through the Paharganj area.

In April, the Delhi chief secretary held a meeting with PWD officials to discuss proposals to decongest both areas.

"The PWD is considering the construction of an underpass at ground level for improving traffic movement at Shadipur. Tenders have been floated to carry out feasibility studies for both projects," an official said.

The Desh Bandhu Gupta Road is heavily congested due to a mix of slow-moving vehicles and cross movements during peak and non-peak hours, causing long traffic jams. The road passes through heavy-footfall areas like Paharganj, Ajmeri Gate, Jhandewalan and Karol Bagh.

According to officials, the project also involves a study of road traffic volume on seven traffic signals along the seven-kilometre stretch. A survey will also be done of the road stretch from Faiz Road to Military Road to Ajmeri Gate Chowk to ascertain the steps that can be taken to widen the road.

Similarly, west Delhi's Shadipur depot intersection experiences heavy traffic, resulting in frequent snarls. A Delhi Metro line also passes through the area.

The agency that will be commissioned to carry out the study will have to complete the work within a year and submit its report with detailed graphics and a layout plan.

After the feasibility study is completed, a detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared and sent to the government for approval.

The contractor will carry out a classified traffic volume count survey for all categories of vehicles for 24 hours on any one weekday, showing all turning movements with classification of vehicles at intersections.

"Consultants will also conduct a cost-benefit analysis of the scheme by taking into account the economic costs, environmental costs and social costs in implementing the scheme," the tender says.

The study will identify locations of details of underground and overground utility lines of power, water, and telecommunication, location of trees and also monuments, reserved green spaces or parks and other sensitive areas.

