New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): Four teams of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area as parts of the locality were flooded after Yamuna river swelled above the danger mark following heavy rainfall over the past few days, officials said.

Speaking to ANI, Rajinder Singh, an official with the NDRF, said, "NDRF and the administration have made very good arrangements... Four teams have been deployed here, and we have rescued almost 1180 people."

"We are hopeful that the water level will recede," the official added.

Parts of the Kalindi Kunj area, located near the banks of the River Yamuna, were flooded on Friday. Visuals showed flooded areas around the Yamuna, as floodwater entered the residential areas.

Meanwhile, areas in Delhi continue to struggle with waterlogging and signs of possible flooding. Monastery Market in Delhi's Civil Lines area continues to remain flooded due to the overflowing Yamuna River entering parts of the city.

Delhi's Nigam Bodh Ghat area continues to see waterlogging following a rise in the water level of the Yamuna. Yamuna Bazaar, Vasudev Ghat and nearby residential areas were also inundated.

Officials said that machines have been installed to pump out the water that entered the area.

Anticipating the possible flood situation, people residing in the low-lying areas were shifted to safer locations as a preventive measure. People were shifted to relief camps set up near Mayur Vihar Phase-1.

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma on Friday visited the Civil Lines area of Delhi for inspection and said that there was not even a drop of water in the whole region.

"There is not a drop of water in the Civil Lines area. The service road adjoining the ring road is 8 to 10 feet below the road level, and rainwater is being pumped out. It is not right to say that Delhi is submerged in the Yamuna River," Verma told reporters.

The warning mark of the Yamuna for the national capital is 204.5 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres. Evacuation of people starts at 206 metres.

The water level in the Yamuna river at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge stood above the 207 metre mark on Friday morning, a day after reaching the season's highest at 207.48 metres between 6 and 7 am (on Thursday).

Severe waterlogging has been reported in several areas as water entered parts of the national capital. (ANI)

