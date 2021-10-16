New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday left from the residence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after holding a meeting with the latter.

Congress leader Ajay Maken who was also present at the meeting, while speaking to ANI, said, "Nothing special. Just a routine meeting."

Also Read | Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Did Not Receive What He Deserved in History, Says Amit Shah.

Earlier in the day, Congress's supreme body, the Congress Working Committee (CWC), met at the AICC headquarters here today to discuss the organisational elections, forthcoming Assembly polls and current political situation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)