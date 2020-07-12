Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Residents in Delhi woke up to a change in weather on Sunday morning, with light rains along with strong winds in several parts of the national capital.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), 'cloudy sky with light rain' is expected for the day in the city.

"Thunderstorm with rain with high speed 50-80 kmph would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of entire Delhi," IMD added. (ANI)

