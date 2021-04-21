New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Delhi reported 24,638 new COVID-19 cases and 249 related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the Delhi government's health department on Wednesday.

With the addition of fresh cases, Delhi's Covid tally reached 9,30,179. At present, there are 85,364 active cases in the city. Furthermore, a total of 24,600 people recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,31,928.

The death toll in the national capital has soared up to 12,887. The fatality rate in Delhi stands at 1.39 per cent. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the city is 31.28 per cent.

According to a health bulletin, 78,768 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. So far, a total of 1,64,84,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the national capital.

A six-day lockdown is already in place in Delhi till April 26, 5 am as the government tries to stem the spread of COVID-19 infections. (ANI)

