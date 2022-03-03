New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Delhi on Thursday reported 326 fresh COVID-19 cases and three deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 0.77 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,60,887, while the death toll mounted to 26,130, the latest health bulletin stated.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 42,542, it said.

Delhi had on Wednesday recorded 325 cases with a positivity rate of 0.81 per cent, and one death.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

