New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) The national capital's COVID-19 case count mounted to over 2.53 lakh on Tuesday with 3,816 more people contracting the viral disease, while 37 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,051, according to the Delhi health department bulletin.

In total, 59,013 samples were tested on Monday, and results of 3,816 came positive today, it said.

The number of active cases on Tuesday rose to 31,263 from 30,941 on the previous day. The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 5,014 on Monday.

The Tuesday bulletin said that the death toll due to the coronavirus infection has risen to 5,051 and the total number of cases has climbed to 2,53,075.

The number of containment zones in Delhi jumped to 1,937 on Tuesday from 1,889 on Monday.

The positivity rate on Tuesday stood at 6.47 per cent while the recovery rate was over 85 per cent, the bulletin said, adding that the case fatality rate stood at two per cent.

The Delhi government has significantly ramped up testing in the past few days.

The number of tests conducted and corresponding fresh cases reported, ranged from 24,198 (2,312) on September 1 to 61,973 (4,071) on September 19.

The number of rapid-antigen tests conducted on Monday stood at 49,554 while the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests figures were 9,459 in all, adding to 59,013, according to the bulletin.

The number of tests done per million, as on Tuesday, was over 1.38 lakh while the total number of tests stood at over 26.37 lakh.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain took a meeting with medical directors and medical superintendents of all Delhi government hospitals to review the status of testing.

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev took a review meeting with all district magistrates on COVID-19 management.

Since August 18, cases again have been coming in four-figure count in the city.

According to the bulletin, out of the total number of 15,804 beds in COVID hospitals, 8,753 are vacant.

It said that 1,620 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by persons under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights.

The bulletin said that 2,16,401 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

The number of people in home isolation stands at 18,464, compared to 19,213 on the previous day.

